SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoyed another great weekend of football action, with the continuation of the 2019/20 Premier League, La Liga and Serie A campaigns.

In the Premier League, Sadio Mane once again shone for Liverpool as he opened the scoring in their hard-fought 2-1 win away to Crystal Palace – in the absence of the injured Mohamed Salah – which kept up their iron grip on the top spot.

The good news for Reds fans is that they can see Mane and the likely return of Salah on Wednesday night when Jurgen Klopp’s side host Napoli for a UEFA Champions League clash which will be live on SuperSport, as will their next Premier League engagement on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Anfield.

Another major African star in the Premier League was Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, who scored the decisive goal in Manchester City’s 2-1 home win over Chelsea. While the Citizens remain nine points off the pace of Liverpool, it was a key win for the Manchester club ahead of matches against Shakhtar Donetsk (in the Champions League) and Newcastle United in midweek and the weekend respectively, both of which will be available live to DStv and GOtv subscribers.

The standout African performer in La Liga was Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze, who produced a goal-scoring showing in Villarreal’s 3-1 home loss at the hands of Celta de Vigo. The Super Eagles attacker is one of the most exciting up-and-comers in European football today and SuperSport viewers will have the chance to see him in action again when the ‘Yellow Submarine’ head to Estadio de Mestalla on Saturday night to tackle Valencia.

Serie A’s top African from the past weekend was Sofyan Amrabat, as he put in a workmanlike performance in midfield to help Hellas Verona defeat Fiorentina 1-0 on Sunday and rise to an impressive ninth place on the table. The Gialloblu will be back in Serie A action next Sunday night when they host capital giants Roma, for another match live on SuperSport.