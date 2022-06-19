Mane set for Bayern Munich medical

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will travel to Germany on Tuesday ahead of his medical with Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old is expected to be unveiled on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena following his £35.1million transfer.

The Reds had been reluctant to lose Mane this summer, but a move became almost inevitable when the Senegalese international confirmed his desire to quit Anfield.

He joined Liverpool for £31million plus £2.5million in add-ons from Southampton in 2016 and quickly became an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s revolution on Merseyside.

Alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, Mane was part of one of the most potent attacking trios in world football that helped the Reds win a sixth Champions League crown in 2019 before ending the club’s 30-year wait for the league title 12 months later.

Across his six year spell at the club, the Senegalese international scored 120 goals in 269 appearances in all competitions.

He has enjoyed an exceptional year so far, winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal before helping Liverpool win the Carabao Cup and FA Cup and finish runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League.

While Mane is heading for the exit, Liverpool will confirm Calvin Ramsay’s £6.5million signing from Aberdeen after he underwent a medical on Saturday.

The 18-year-old, who won the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year award last season, will serve as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s understudy at right-back.

Meanwhile, Monaco, Atalanta and Lyon are keen on £17million-rated midfielder Takumi Minamino.

The Japanese international has been a fringe player at Anfield since his arrival in January 2020, but he still managed to score 10 goals last season and Klopp spoke highly of his contribution on multiple occasions.