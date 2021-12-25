Mane leads Senegal squad for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal national team manager, Aliou Cissé, announced his 27-man squad set to compete in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Africa Cup of Nations will run from January 9, 2022 to February 6, 2022 in Cameroon with Senegal in Group B.

The last edition’s runner-ups are off to a relatively easy start as they were placed in Group B alongside Zimbabwe, Guinea and Malawi.

The Lions of Teranga, who are among the favourites to win the title, will start their AFCON journey on January 10 when they clash with Zimbabwe.

The 27-man squad competing in Cameroon includes world-class players such as Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy, Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr, and Paris Saint-Germain’s Idrissa Gana Gueye.