Mandy Kiss recants on sex with 100 men

Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, a Nigerian content creator popularly known as Mandy Kiss, has recanted on her publicised decision to have sex with 100 men in one day.

The Eagle Online recalls that Mandy Kiss had on September 22, 2025 announced that she plans to have sex with 100 men in 24 hours.

She fixed the sex marathon for October 30, 2025 in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

However, following criticism and the call for her arrest, the content creator has recanted on her pronouncement.

She said she was only catching cruise with the post and seeking for better engagement on her social media pages.

In a video seen by The Eagle Online, Mandy Kiss said: “Arrest?

“How much do I have in my account?

“I don’t have lawyer’s money.

I” can’t have sex with 100 men.

“I was only catching a cruise.

“I just wanted to know if I still have glory.

“When everything just went dry.

“I just said let me do it that way if I will get engagement on my page and advertisement.

“It is how to eat and drink that I am going about for.

“I can’t have sex with 100 people.

“Pity me, Nigerians.

“Please don’t take me to prison.

“I can’t have sex with 100 people.

“I am just bragging.

“I will die.

“Even three people, I will die.

“I have done wrong content.

“We are not rich in my family.

“My father and mother are not rich.”