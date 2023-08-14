Euro 2020 winner Roberto Mancini has stepped down as Italy boss after officially handing in his resignation to the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on Sunday.

Departing 10 months before next year’s European Championships, the motives for his decision have not yet been made public.

A decision on his replacement will be made in the coming days.

A statement by the FIGC read: “The Italian Football Federation can announce that it has accepted the resignation of Roberto Mancini as Head Coach of the Italian national team, received late yesterday evening.

“Thus concludes a significant page in the history of the Azzurri, which began in May 2018 and finished with the 2023 Nations League Finals, with victory at Euro 2020 in between, a triumph achieved by a group of players in which each member came together to form a team.

“Given the important upcoming UEFAEFA -0.7% Euro 2024 qualifiers (10 and 12 September against North Macedonia and Ukraine), the FIGC will name the new national Head Coach in the coming days.”

Mancini’s five-year tenure hit extreme highs and lows, steering Italy to success at the delayed European Championship in 2021 after defeating England on penalties at Wembley in the final, but subsequently failing to qualify for last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

With Italy sitting in third position of their Euro 2024 qualifying group, the announcement comes as a complete shock to Azzurri fans.

Sky Italia discussed how the friction between Mancini and FIGC president Gabriele Gravina relating to the restructuring of technical staff and the national team setup may have escalated the unexpected resignation.

Mancio took the Italy job in 2018 from previous coach Gian Piero Ventura following the four-time world champion’s failure to qualify for FIFA 2018 in Russia – the first time the Nazionale had missed a World Cup finals since 1958.

The former Manchester City manager led the Italian national team to a world-record run of 37 matches without defeat between 2018 and 2021, a record that still stands courtesy of Argentina’s FIFA 2022 loss to Saudi Arabia in Qatar.

Critics are expecting Mancini, who had a year left on his current deal, to head to the Middle East.

According to speculative reports by Corriere della Sera, Mancini’s motive to quit the Italy job may be a lucrative offer from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Former Italy national team coach Arrigo Sacchi said he was “sorry” about last night’s shock resignation.

“When I heard the news I did not believe it, I am sorry,” Sacchi told ANSA.

“That’s all I can say,” added the coach who capped Mancini eight times as a player between 1991 and 1994.