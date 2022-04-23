Manchester United’s top-four hopes all but over with defeat at Arsenal

Manchester United’s hopes of playing UEFA Champions League football next season are surely over after losing 1-3 away to fellow top-four hopefuls Arsenal in an English Premier League thriller.

Manchester United travelled to the Emirates hoping for a response to their 4-0 humiliation by Liverpool.

Although their general display was improved, defensively they were unconvincing again.

Nuno Tavares had Arsenal in front early on and a Bukayo Saka penalty kick made it 2-0.

That was just before Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 100th Premier League goal – though that was just the tip of the iceberg amid an entertaining first half.

No one would have begrudged Ronaldo another day off after a horrendous week personally following the death of his baby boy.

But he was back in the line-up and one of few Manchester United players to come out of this with any credit.

The visitors began the second period well and somehow failed to equalise, with Bruno Fernandes missing a penalty kick and Diogo Dalot hitting the post.

Granit Xhaka’s pile-driver then dealt the hammer blow.

Manchester United made another slow start as Saka tested David de Gea after two defenders missed the ball and Tavares tapped in the rebound for a third-minute lead.

The response from Manchester United was purposeful.

They created several chances, hit the crossbar from range via Dalot and were controversially denied a penalty kick when Cedric Soares handled in the penalty box.

But Arsenal then increased their lead just past the half-hour.

Eddie Nketiah had a goal disallowed for offside, yet Alex Telles was deemed to have fouled Saka just prior in the same VAR check.

The winger then converted the resulting penalty kick.

Manchester United swiftly pulled one back, Ronaldo expertly turning in Nemanja Matic’s wonderful curling cross.

They spurned an opportunity to draw level from the penalty kick spot though, as Fernandes hit his kick against the post early in the second half.

Ronaldo then had a second goal disallowed for a marginal offside.

Dalot struck the goal frame again with Manchester United’s next attack.

Arsenal capitalised on the profligacy in the 70th minute when Xhaka blasted past De Gea from 30 yards to seal victory.

Defeat leaves Manchester United six points behind Arsenal, who also have a game in hand, and there is surely no hope for them now.

By the same token, this was a crucial win for the Gunners.

Tottenham will have the goal difference advantage over them if they win their extra match, but the margins are extremely tight now.

