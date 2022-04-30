Manchester United’s Greenwood still on bail – Police

Manchester United FC forward, Mason Greenwood, will remain on bail until mid-June over allegations of rape and assault on a young woman, Greater Manchester Police said on Friday.

The 20-year-old was arrested by Greater Manchester Police in January after images and videos were posted online.

He was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Greenwood was released on conditional bail, which was due to expire on Saturday.

The police said: “We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on January 30 of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

“A 20-year-old man arrested that day on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman, and threats to kill, remains on bail.

“An application has been made to the courts to have his bail extended beyond April 30, but the hearing isn’t expected to be until mid-June.

“The suspect will remain on conditional bail until the date of the court hearing.”

Greenwood, who has made one appearance for the English national team, was suspended from playing or training with United until further notice.

Nike suspended its sponsorship deal with Greenwood and Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

dpa/NAN.