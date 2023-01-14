Manchester United win derby with dramatic comeback

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes scored in quick succession as Manchester United came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 in a dramatic derby at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Just four minutes separated the two efforts from Erik ten Hag’s side, as Fernandes first levelled the scores with a controversial goal to cancel out Jack Grealish’s opener.

There were no arguments about Manchester United’s winner, however, with Rashford prodding home at close range after Alejandro Garnacho’s pass across goal.

The win puts Manchester United just a point behind their arch-rivals, while handing Arsenal the opportunity to move eight clear with a victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

In-form Manchester United had the first opportunity after capitalising on a loose Bernardo Silva pass.

Christian Eriksen fed a pass through to Fernandes who dragged an effort wide of the target.

Manchester City started poorly with sloppy passes throughout the opening half hour, providing encouragement to the home fans, though Manchester United could not profit.

Rashford came closest as he was first denied by Manuel Akanji after rounding Ederson.

The Brazilian goalkeeper then dived at the England star’s feet after Eriksen had sent him through on goal.

Pep Guardiola shuffled his deck 11 minutes into the second half, replacing Phil Foden with Grealish, who took just three minutes to make an impact.

The England international headed home Kevin de Bruyne’s chipped cross at the far post.

Manchester United equalised in contentious fashion, Fernandes curling home past Ederson.

Rashford, who was in an offside position, ran onto the pass but did not touch the ball, with the initial offside decision being overruled by video review.

And there was more drama soon after when Rashford diverted Garnacho’s low cross in.

Victory helped to put Manchester United within touching distance of Manchester City in the 2022/2023 English Premier League (EPL) standings after a ninth consecutive win in all competitions.