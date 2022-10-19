Manchester United wanted Osimhen as Ronaldo replacement over summer

Manchester United were reportedly keen to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen over the summer as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese pushing to leave Old Trafford.



Ronaldo is believed to have informed the Red Devils at the start of July of his desire to leave in order to continue playing in the Champions League this season, but the attacker ultimately stayed in Manchester.



The 37-year-old has only scored twice for Erik ten Hag’s side this term, though, and he could leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires next June.



According to La Repubblica, Man United had wanted to bring in Osimhen as a replacement for Ronaldo before the end of the summer transfer window.



However, the two clubs could not come to an agreement in terms of a transfer fee, while the Nigeria international had a ‘lack of interest’ in a switch to Old Trafford.



The report claimed that Man United wanted ‘to entrust him with the legacy of Ronaldo’, with the 20-time English champions preparing for life after the experienced striker.



Osimhen has scored 32 goals and registered 10 assists in 70 appearances for Napoli since making the move to the Italian giants from Lille in the summer of 2020.



The attacker scored 18 goals and registered six assists in 32 appearances at club level last term, while he has contributed four goals and one assist in eight outings during the 2022-23 campaign.



Man United, in addition to Arsenal, were heavily linked with the Nigerian during the summer transfer window, but his agent Roberto Calenda recently said that his client was never close to a departure.



Osimhen still has another three years left to run on his contract in Naples, placing the Italian side in a strong position when it comes to his future.



The forward has scored three goals and registered one assist in six Serie A appearances this season, while he has netted once in two Champions League fixtures.



Osimhen has already missed four league games this term through injury, though, and he was also absent for the Champions League victories away to Rangers and Ajax due to a muscular problem.



Man United have the option to extend Ronaldo’s contract for a further 12 months until the summer of 2024, but it seems likely that he will leave Old Trafford next year on a free transfer.



The 20-time English champions have also been credited with an interest in Roma’s Tammy Abraham and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez as part of their search for a new striker.



Ten Hag’s side will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford on Wednesday night.