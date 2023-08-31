Manchester United to face Bayern Munich in Champions League group stage

Manchester United will meet Bayern Munich in the group stage of the 2023-24 Champions League, while defending champions Manchester City have been drawn against RB Leipzig.



The Red Devils sealed their return to the European Cup via a third-placed finish in the 2022-23 Premier League season and will renew hostilities with Bayern 24 years on from their iconic success over the Bavarians in the 1999 final.



Man United also lost to the German champions in the 2013-14 quarter-finals in the most recent clash between the two sides, and the group-stage meetings will also see Harry Kane make his return to English soil to face another club who fought tooth and nail to sign him from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.



CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP STAGE DRAW IN FULL:



GROUP A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen



GROUP B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven



GROUP C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga



GROUP D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Red Bull Salzburg

Also Read:

GROUP E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio



GROUP F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan



GROUP G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade



GROUP H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk