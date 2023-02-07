Manchester United ready to launch £107m bid for Osimhen

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to launch a £107m bid for Victor Osimhen.



The Napoli striker has become United’s top summer transfer target off the back of impressive performances that have seen him score 16 goals and become Serie A’s top scorer.



Osimhen continued his stunning form with a brace in Napoli’s 3-0 away win over Spezia on Sunday that saw them extend their lead at the top of the Italian league to 13 points.



United first-team manager Erik ten Hag has had to rely on an injury-prone Anthony Martial and January loanee Wout Weghorst to lead the line in United’s three-pronged attack this season.



But the Dutchman is keen to bring in a new superstar striker in the summer as he attempts to build on what has been a brilliant stellar debut campaign in charge of the Red Devils.



La Gazzetta dello Sport have suggested that Napoli believe the Premier League giants will match the £107m asking price inserted in the 24-year-old’s existing contract.



However, United could face competition from Todd Boehly’s high-spending Chelsea who are also expected to enter the race for Osimhen’s signature in the summer.



The Blues have been forced to use Kai Havertz as a false number nine despite splashing the cash on a plethora of January attacking talent.



Premier League title-chasers United will reportedly look to let Anthony Martial leave the club in the summer after another unimpressive season as the club’s main striker.