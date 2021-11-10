Manchester United players, staff expect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit

Members of the Manchester United squad are reportedly expecting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked as the club’s manager in the near future.

On the back of six defeats from 12 matches in all competitions, the Norwegian has been left fighting for his job.

Despite last weekend’s 2-0 reverse at home to Manchester City, it has been claimed that the club’s hierarchy have no immediate plans to appoint a new boss.

However, according to The Sun, there is a growing feeling behind the scenes that Solskjaer will eventually be removed from his position.

The report claimed that players and backroom staff alike are expecting the powers-that-be to act over the coming weeks, providing that United remain on a similar trajectory.

The North-West giants face three away games in a row after the international break, those fixtures coming against Watford, Villarreal and Chelsea respectively.