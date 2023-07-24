Manchester United offered fresh chance for Osimhen

828 828

Manchester United may be ready to re-enter their long-term pursuit of Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

The Nigerian had been expected to renew his contract with the Italian champions.

However, Il Corriere dello Sport stated that negotiations have broken down between the two parties.

Osimhen has a deal that runs out in 2025, but could now be sold this summer.

The Naples-based team are financially healthy, but would not want to miss out on a big transfer fee.