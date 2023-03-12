Manchester United not willing to pay Napoli’s asking price for Osimhen

Manchester United could reportedly be priced out of a summer deal for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.



The 24-year-old has been in strong form for his Italian club during the 2022-23 campaign, finding the back of the net on 21 occasions in 26 appearances, in addition to providing four assists.



Osimhen has 19 Serie A goals to his name this term, playing a key role in the Blues sitting at the top of the Italian league, 15 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan.



The Nigeria international has also netted twice in four Champions League appearances this season, with Napoli in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals of the competition, leading Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 ahead of the second leg of their last-16 contest.



Osimhen has a contract in Naples until June 2025, but there remains a host of speculation surrounding his future, with Man United thought to have identified him as their leading summer target.



The English team’s plans for the summer transfer window are currently unclear due to the ownership situation, with the Glazers in discussions over a potential sale.



However, the Red Devils are expected to spend big on a new centre-forward, with Osimhen and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane strongly linked with moves to Old Trafford.



According to Calciomercato, the 20-time English champions are keen on the Napoli forward, but they will not pay the €150m (£132m) that is being demanded by his Italian team.



The report claimed that Man United value Osimhen in the region of €100m (£88m), although it remains to be seen whether Napoli would be prepared to drop their asking price to that level.



The forward started his professional career with Wolfsburg before arriving at Lille in 2019, and he scored 18 goals for the French outfit during the 2019-20 campaign ahead of a switch to Napoli.



Osimhen has found the back of the net on 49 occasions in 88 appearances for his current side, in addition to contributing 13 assists.



The Nigerian recently revealed that he ‘dreams’ of playing in the Premier League before the end of his career, with Arsenal also thought to be long-term admirers.



“I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day but like I said, it’s a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well,” he told reporters.



Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, though, has insisted on a number of occasions that Osimhen is not for sale under any circumstances.