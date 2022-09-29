Manchester United may sign Victor Osimhen in 2023

Manchester United is prioritising a striker signing in 2023.

Napoli’s Nigeria star Osimhen has long been linked with Manchester United.

But transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reckons Erik ten Hag has little chance of signing Napoli, unless the Red Devils bid 100 million euros (around £86m).

Romano wrote on his blog: “A new striker will be one of the top targets for Manchester United in 2023.

“It was a priority for summer 2022 but Ten Hag wanted to invest big money on Antony and this is why the plan changed, so Manchester United will consider the opportunities in 2023.

“Rumours of Victor Osimhen are not confirmed as Napoli have no intention to sell him, unless they receive an official bid of more than €100m so it looks extremely unlikely.

“It’s still an open situation for Man United… (they) will take time before deciding on the next big investment.”