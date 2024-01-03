Manchester United keen to sign Michael Olise

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise during this summer’s transfer window.



The 22-year-old did not make his first appearance of the 2023-24 campaign until November 11 due to a hamstring problem.

But he has been in impressive form since his return to action, scoring five times and registering one assist in nine Premier League appearances.



Olise was also in strong form for the Eagles last term, scoring twice and registering 11 assists in 40 appearances, with all of the assists coming in the Premier League.



The France Under-21s international was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer, but he ultimately signed a new contract at Selhurst Park, with his deal running until June 2027.



There will be a release clause in his contract this summer, though, meaning that Palace are not in a strong position when it comes to his future.



According to the London Evening Standard, Man United are keen to make Olise one of the first signings of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s era.



Ratcliffe’s arrival as a minority shareholder is expected to be ratified by the Premier League in the next month or so, and the club are already looking ahead to the summer transfer window.



The report claims that a mid-season move for Olise is viewed as almost impossible, but he is high on the club’s shortlist when it comes to targets ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.



Ratcliffe’s arrival at Old Trafford will boost Man United’s transfer budget while remaining within the strict rules when it comes to Financial Fair Play.



Olise is capable of operating in a central area, but he largely plays off the right, which is the position that has proved difficult to fill for the Red Devils in recent years.



Jadon Sancho was signed as a right-sided winger, but the England international has found it difficult to impress at Old Trafford, and he is believed to be closing in on a return to Borussia Dortmund on loan.

The forward is then expected to leave permanently next summer, while Antony’s future is also being questioned, with the Brazilian struggling this season.



The 23-year-old, who arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax in August 2022, has not contributed a single goal or assist in 21 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.



Olise, who has scored 11 goals and registered 20 assists in 80 appearances for Palace since arriving from Reading in the summer of 2021, could now be the next right-sided attacking arrival at Old Trafford.