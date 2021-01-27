Manchester United FC Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Marcus Rashford was fit for Wednesday’s Premier League match with Sheffield United.

Rashford had a scan on his knee after the FA Cup win over Liverpool at the weekend, but the England forward is set to play as United try to protect their two-point lead.

Solskjaer told reporters Tuesday: “He trained this morning.

“He is available for selection.

“He tweaked his knee a little bit.

“We are looking strong, which is a good place to be.”

dpa/NAN.