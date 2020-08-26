Manchester United’s defender Victor Lindelof made a timely intervention by chasing down a man who stole an elderly woman’s handbag in his home city of Vasteras on Monday.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet quoted a police statement saying the suspect snatched the handbag as he cycled past the woman, who is in her 90’s.

The newspaper reported that Lindelof chased and caught the man before handing him over to the authorities.

“A man who was in the vicinity is said to have run after the suspected perpetrator, caught up with him and held him until the police arrived at the scene,” the police said without naming the 26-year-old Lindelof.

“The police will like to take this opportunity to thank the witness for a quick and sensible intervention to restore the plaintiff’s property.”

Manchester United were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters, but British media said the club had confirmed the Aftonbladet report.

Lindelof, who joined Manchester United from Portuguese side Benfica in 2017, started 35 English Premier League games in the 2019/2020 season as they finished third.

Reuters/NAN.