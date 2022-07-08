Manchester United confirm Ronaldo will miss pre-season tour

Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be travelling with the squad for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

Speculation surrounding the 37-year-old’s future has dominated talk of the transfer market after he allegedly told the Red Devils that he wanted to seek pastures new this summer.

Ronaldo has also been absent from the club’s pre-season training this week, citing personal reasons, which the club have accepted as an explanation and are not prepared to fine the attacker.

However, there has been uncertainty as to whether Ronaldo would fly out with Erik ten Hag’s squad for their friendly games, which start with a clash against Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12.

The Red Devils have now announced that Ten Hag has selected a 31-strong group for the exhibition period, and Ronaldo is nowhere to be seen on the list due to a “family issue”.

Ronaldo has supposedly been left frustrated by a lack of early activity in the transfer market, with left-back Tyrell Malacia representing the club’s only acquisition so far.

In contrast, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic have all left the club on free transfers, while Dean Henderson has joined Nottingham Forest on loan.

Ronaldo is not thought to have any issues with Ten Hag as a coach, but he does not believe that the Dutchman can lead Man United to silverware next term without at least six or seven new signings.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly determined to win at least one more Champions League before he retires, and he has been linked with numerous top clubs in the past week or so.

Chelsea are thought to be leading the race to sign the former Real Madrid and Juventus man, whose agent Jorge Mendes has held talks with new Blues owner Todd Boehly over a possible move.

However, it is not known if head coach Thomas Tuchel would give the green light to a move, and as a result Ronaldo could end up staying at the club for the 2022-23 season.

Ronaldo’s contract runs for another 12 months with the option to extend until 2024, and he racked up 24 goals in 38 games for the Red Devils in all tournaments last term.

While the Portugal international will not be attending the club’s pre-season tour, new arrival Malacia is with the squad, as are youngsters Alejandro Garnacho, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri and Zidane Iqbal, but Phil Jones, Andreas Pereira and Brandon Williams are all absent for various reasons.

After facing off against Liverpool in Bangkok, Ten Hag’s side travel to Australia for a trio of fixtures with Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa before facing Atletico Madrid in Norway.

Ten Hag will then take charge of his first game at Old Trafford against Rayo Vallecano on July 31, and the Red Devils begin the new Premier League season against Brighton & Hove Albion at home on August 7.