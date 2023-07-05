Manchester United confirm Mason Mount signing

828 828

Manchester United have confirmed that they signed Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Amid frequent speculation regarding his future, Mount took to social media on Tuesday evening to acknowledge that he had made the decision to leave Stamford Bridge.

That announcement came after he had spent the day at United’s training ground, undergoing a medical ahead of an alleged £60m transfer.

United have now followed Mount’s statement by officially revealing that the England international has moved to the Theatre of Dreams.

The Red Devils initially teased supporters with a short video of Mount in a United shirt, adding the caption of ‘The excitement is mounting’ ahead of a more formal announcement.

Thirty minutes later, United confirmed the arrival of the 24-year-old, who has signed a contract until 2028 with the option of a further 12 months.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Mount said: “It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here.

“I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”

The completion of the transfer officially ends Mount’s 18-year association with Chelsea, the Portsmouth-born player representing the club from the age of six.

Four of those years have been spent in the first team, Mount initially being provided with his senior break by Frank Lampard when Chelsea found themselves under a transfer embargo ahead of 2019-20.

Nevertheless, that proved to be a blessing in disguise for all concerned, Mount contributing seven goals and six assists from 37 appearances in his first-ever Premier League campaign.

In total, Mount has gone on to accumulate 33 goals and 37 assists from 195 outings in all competitions, playing instrumental roles in Chelsea winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup when playing under Thomas Tuchel.

However, Mount endured a frustrating final 12 months in West London, his least-productive year in a Chelsea shirt coinciding with frustration behind the scenes as he failed to agree terms regarding a new contract with owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, subsequently resulting in him casting his glances elsewhere and committing the next phase of his career to United.