Manchester United, Arsenal learn of asking price for Osimhen

Napoli have reportedly placed a valuation of €80 million (£67m) on Victor Osimhen ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

The outstanding Nigeria international has been in strong form for his Italian club during the 2021-22 campaign.

Osimhen has scored 16 goals and registered five assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.

Manchester United and Arsenal have both been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old, with the Premier League duo expected to sign new forwards in the upcoming market.

According to journalist James Benge, Napoli would be open to selling the attacker during this summer’s transfer window if they received an offer in the region of €80 million (£67m).

Osimhen has scored 26 goals and registered eight assists in 58 appearances for his Italian club since making the move from Lille in September 2020.

The Nigerian still has more than three years left to run on his contract in Naples, placing the Serie A outfit in a strong position when it comes to negotiating a potential transfer fee.

Real Madrid are also believed to be long-term admirers of the former Wolfsburg youngster.