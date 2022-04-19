Manchester United announce exclusion of Ronaldo in Liverpool clash

Following the loss of his baby boy, Cristiano Ronaldo will not play in Manchester United FC’s Premier League clash with Liverpool FC at Anfield.

Recall that the forward announced the tragic news on social media Monday, prompting a huge number of messages of support from across the footballing world and beyond.

Manchester United formally confirmed Ronaldo’s absence on their official website, saying: “Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

“As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.

“Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family.”