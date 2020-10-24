Manchester City suffered a fresh injury blow in their 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Saturday as Sergio Aguero was withdrawn at halftime at the London Stadium.

The Argentine striker was replaced by Phil Foden, who grabbed City’s equaliser.

Manager Pep Guardiola said later that Aguero had suffered a muscular injury, only a week after making his first start of the season following a knee surgery.

“A hamstring, I think, but by tomorrow we will know exactly,” said Guardiola, whose side have managed only eight points from their opening five games of the Premier League season.

It is City’s worst league start in six years, with injuries not helping.

Fernandinho was unavailable on Saturday after limping off in midweek against Porto, while Nathan Ake was another absentee and Kevin De Bruyne started on the bench after also struggling with an injury.

Aymeric Laporte returned to training in midweek but did not feature at West Ham.

Until young England midfielder Foden came on, City lacked urgency. But the 20-year-old gave them the spark they were missing, cancelling out Michail Antonio’s superb opener.

Guardiola looked frustrated at the end.

“The reality is we had four or five guys with COVID. We didn’t have time for regeneration,” he said.

“Our striker (Gabriel Jesus) was injured in the first game. Sergio was out for four months. Kevin was injured. Gundogan came back from COVID.

“To play every three days you need the whole squad. If you don’t have the whole squad it becomes more difficult.

“I am not saying this is the reason why, I am just putting this on the table. It’s the reality.”