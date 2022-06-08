Manchester City step up interest in Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka

Manchester City has reportedly stepped up their interest in Arsenal attacker, Bukayo Saka.

The 20-year-old ended the 2021-22 season as the Gunners’ top scorer in all competitions with 12 strikes, 11 of which came in 38 Premier League appearances.

Saka also set up seven goals in the English top flight during another impressive campaign with his boyhood club, who fell short in their attempts to qualify for the Champions League.

Saka remains under contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2024, and Mikel Arteta’s side is expected to enter talks over a new contract with the England international soon.

However, there are fears that Saka could decide to end his stint in North London should the club repeatedly fail in their bid to return to Europe’s top competition in the coming years.

Saka could supposedly ask for a release clause to be inserted in any new contract he signs with Arsenal, and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the attacking starlet.

The report added that City is not expected to pursue a move for the versatile Englishman in the upcoming transfer window, but optimism has grown over a future transfer following Arsenal’s fifth-placed finish in the top flight.

Saka has now made 131 senior appearances for Arsenal since coming through their Hale End academy, scoring 23 goals and setting up 29 more in the process.

The former Watford youngster has won the FA Cup and Community Shield during his time in North London, and he earned his 15th England cap off the bench in Saturday’s Nations League defeat to Hungary.

Meanwhile, Liverpool is being linked with Saka at a time where Sadio Mane has supposedly decided to leave the club amid firm interest from German champions Bayern Munich.