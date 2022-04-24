Manchester City reject Paul Pogba deal

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been rejected by Manchester City.

The Frenchman, who is to leave Ma U on a free in June, has been touted to the English champions in recent weeks.

This is according to a report by the Daily Star.

But the answer from City, just as it was four years ago, was: “Thanks, but no thanks.”

In April 2018, Pep Guardiola famously revealed on the eve of the Manchester derby against United – managed by Jose Mourinho at the time – he had been offered the chance to take the midfielder off their hands.

That was the first time Guardiola rejected signing the 2018 World Cup winner, whose second spell at Old Trafford has been mediocre at best.

And now the City boss has delivered the same response to Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola as he searches for a new club for his client to finish his glittering-yet-controversial career.

Paris Saint-Germain remain one option while Pogba, 29, could return to Juventus for a second spell in Italy.