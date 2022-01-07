Manchester City keeping tabs on Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta

Manchester City have reportedly identified Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola.

The 39-year-old Arteta left his post as Guardiola’s assistant to take charge of Arsenal in December 2019.

He oversaw a record-breaking 14th FA Cup triumph for the Gunners during his first half-season in charge.

Arsenal failed to hit the same heights in the wake of their Wembley triumph under Arteta, but the Spaniard has steered the Gunners back into Champions League contention this season.

Now, The Athletic reports that Man City would potentially be keen on reuniting with Arteta as the club’s next manager when Guardiola eventually steps down from his post.

The report added that the progress of Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is also being monitored, with Guardiola’s current deal at the Etihad due to expire in 2023.

Arteta has won 62 of his 109 games in charge of Arsenal and has been nominated for December’s Premier League Manager of the Month alongside Guardiola, Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp.

The former Arsenal and Everton midfielder will also see his contract at the Emirates expire in 18 months’ time.