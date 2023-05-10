Manchester City confident of signing Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal

Manchester City are reportedly confident of signing Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal this summer.



The midfielder became the youngest player to ever play in the Premier League when he took to the field as a late substitute in his side’s 3-0 over Brentford last September.



Nwaneri was 15 years and 181 days old when he featured in the final exchanges of the top-flight contest, but he has not made the squad for a Premier League game since.



The midfielder has instead been representing the Gunners at Under-18 and Under-23 level this term, while he also netted twice in five outings in the FA Youth Cup, helping his side reach the final.



Nwaneri is unable to sign a professional contract with Arsenal until he turns 17, though, and there is currently widespread speculation surrounding his future at the Emirates Stadium.



Chelsea have previously been linked with the teenager, but according to Football Insider, Man City now believe that they are in pole position to sign him this summer.



The Citizens have allegedly ‘spotted an opportunity’ to move for the now 16-year-old, who has seven goals in 12 appearances for England Under-17s.



Last month, Arsenal Under-18s head coach Jack Wilshere lavished praise on the midfielder, calling him “exceptional”.



“Us as coaches, and I think it’s important for Ethan that we’ve done this the way we have, I don’t get involved in that. It’s not for me, it is a Per [Mertesacker], a Mikel [Arteta] one. All I care about with Ethan is when he goes over to the first-team, obviously he is still at school, he’s so young, but when he goes over to first-team, how can we help him,” Wilshere told football.london.



“Mikel says ‘he gets it’ and that’s why it’s so important that we align with the first-team, that we have the same football language. You’ve seen in the documentary, Mikel will talk about certain things and if we don’t talk about those things and Ethan goes over there, Mikel says to him ‘right, do this’, Ethan would be saying: ‘what?!’



“Us as coaches, that’s what we focus on with Ethan, trying to give him the best platform, trying to give him a clear head. He has been exceptional in the Youth Cup as well and to be fair, he’s been exceptional with what he’s been doing, how he’s managed school, his GCSEs.



“He does well at school as well by the way, which It’s important – I know that Per really believes in that – ‘better people, better players’.



“So for him to manage that, then obviously it is a new world for him, people talking about him on social media, will he stay, will he go? To manage that as well and still perform in the Youth Cup. Whatever he does, I wish him all the best and he deserves it because of the sacrifices he’s made.”



Nwaneri, who is capable of operating in a number of different midfield roles, has been with Arsenal since the age of nine and featured for the club’s Under-18s at the age of 14.