Manchester City battle Aston Villa for the EPL crown

Man City vs. Aston Villa

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Kick Off: 4PM

Manchester City will aim to wrap up the Premier League title when Aston Villa pay a visit to the Etihad Stadium for today’s final-day showdown.

The Citizens currently hold a one-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the table, while the Lions still have the slightest hope of finishing in the top half.

A few Man City fans may have prematurely got the bottles of champagne out when Nathan Redmond gave Southampton the lead against Liverpool, but the Reds turned the tie around to ensure that the race for glory would go right down to the final day.

Pep Guardiola’s side would only need a point this weekend had they secured victory over West Ham United, but a disjointed side went 2-0 behind to Jarrod Bowen’s brace before Jack Grealish and a Vladimir Coufal own goal rescued a point for the league leaders.

Regardless of what happens during Liverpool’s meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, victory for Man City would see them lift the Premier League trophy for the sixth time in 11 seasons, and a draw would also suffice if Jurgen Klopp’s side slip up.

Guardiola will certainly not set his side up to draw, though, especially with City now finding the back of the net at least twice in their last eight Premier League matches, and their unbeaten run in the top flight now stands at 11 games.

The Citizens have also eased to three consecutive home wins over Brighton & Hove Albion, Watford and Newcastle United in the past few weeks – scoring 13 goals and conceding just one – and Guardiola’s 100 per cent record of five wins from five on the final day is also on the line here.

Steven Gerrard never won a Premier League title at Liverpool, but the Villa boss could now win the title for Liverpool, who are relying on their legendary midfielder to silence the Etihad crowd with his fatigued crop on the final day.

The Lions could not replicate their 3-1 Turf Moor win over Burnley from earlier this month as they played out a 1-1 draw with Mike Jackson’s side on Thursday, and it was the visitors who went ahead through Ashley Barnes’s spot kick before Emiliano Buendia got on the scoresheet himself.

Villa could have been heading for a defeat had it not been for a magnificent block from Tyrone Mings from Wout Weghorst’s close-range effort, while a string of saves from Nick Pope also served to leave the Lions 14th in the table and three points adrift of 10th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

Failing to keep a clean sheet in four successive matches does not bode well for Villa – who have lost each of their last 11 league games on Man City’s turf – before a trip to the Etihad, while a paltry tally of two wins from their last 10 games in the Premier League can certainly be described as ending the season with a whimper.

Gerrard has all the motivation that he needs to try to get a result this weekend, but not since January 2000 have Villa won a Premier League match away from home to the league leaders – doing so at Leeds United – and continuing their recent spate of goal-laden home performances would be a fitting way for City to clinch the domestic crown.

Man City possible XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Sterling, Jesus, Grealish.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Coutinho, Watkins, Ings.