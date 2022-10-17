Manchester City allege attack on team bus by Liverpool supporters 

Manchester City Monday, alleged that their team bus was attacked leaving Anfield last night after the team lost to Liverpool in their first loss of the season.

Recall that Liverpool defeated City 1-0 Sunday, in the most anticipated match of the weekend.

Reacting, Pep Guardiola said he was stoned with coins and the team bus was left with a crack in the windscreen after an unidentified object was thrown at it.

Manchester City’s team bus was also attacked by Liverpool fans in 2018, as the bus was pelted with bottles in build up to a Champions League tie.

The City boss also claimed vile songs were chanted at him by away supporters.

Forward, Mohammed Salah stopped the unbeaten run of the champions with his goal in the 76th minute, while Erling Haaland’s foul on Liverpool defender, Fabinho, led to Phil Foden’s goal being cancelled.

The result helped Arsenal extend the lead by four points and saw City level points with Tottenham at 23 points. Liverpool with 13 points moved to eighth place on the league table.

Liverpool have since vowed to study CCTV footage and have said lifetime bans will be issued to any supporter found to have thrown coins at the City boss.