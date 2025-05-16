Managing Director of Zeta-Web Nigeria, Chris Anaelechi Obasi, allegedly abducted in Lagos home

Chris Anaelechi Obasi, the Managing Director of Zeta-Web Nigeria, has been reportedly abducted from his residence in Graceland Estate, Ajah, Lagos, by unidentified individuals suspected to be affiliated with the Tiger Base unit in Owerri, Imo State.

The alleged abduction occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14, just two days before a scheduled court hearing concerning a heated kingship dispute in Eziama Ikeduru Autonomous Community, Imo State—where Obasi is a key figure.

Family sources said the incident is connected to the ongoing Ezeship (traditional rulership) tussle in the community. The case, currently before a court, was to be heard on Friday. Obasi is regarded by many in the community as the rightful heir to the throne following the death of his father, H.R.H. Eze C.A. Obasi Oparaugo (Ekwueme Orji I of Eziama Ikeduru).

Sources close to the family suggest the abduction may be politically motivated, citing longstanding opposition from rival factions in the community who are reportedly working to install an alternative candidate as traditional ruler. These groups are alleged to have resisted all efforts to secure government recognition for Obasi’s claim to the throne.

Community members insist that, as the only son of the late monarch, Obasi is the legitimate successor. However, his path to leadership has been fraught with resistance, legal battles, and now, this alarming turn of events.

Prior to his current role at Zeta-Web Nigeria, Obasi served as General Manager of Information Technology and Facilities at MultiChoice Nigeria. He was appointed Managing Director of Zeta-Web in July 2018.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the alleged abduction, and it remains unclear whether any investigation has been launched. The family is calling on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly to locate Obasi and bring those responsible to justice.

Post Views: 16