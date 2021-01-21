A 39-year-old petrol station manager, Ademola Akanji, was on Thursday arraigned before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing his employer’s 3,523 litres of petrol.

The product is worth N563,400.

Akanji, whose address was not provided, is facing a one-count charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Kenneth Asibor, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 27, 2020, at Forte Oil filling Station, Abaranje, Ikotun, Lagos.

Asibor said the defendant stole the petrol, belonging to Forte Oil.

The prosecutor said that the defendant could not give any explanations why there was short-fall of 3,523 litres of petrol at the station.

He said the offence contravened Section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287(7) provides seven years imprisonment for stealing from one’s employer.

The Magistrate, E. O. Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ogunkanmi ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until March 23 for hearing.