Manager docked for allegedly stealing N1.4m from restaurant

A 24-year-old woman, Blessing Amaze, was docked in a Wuse Zone II Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N1.4 million from a restaurant.

The police charged Amaze, who lives in Dutse Alhaji, Abuja with theft.

The police alleged that she stole the money from a restaurant where she served as the manager from January 2021 to Feb. 2023.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Oyeyemi Adeniyi, told the court that Hajiya Halima Rabiu reported the case at the Wuse Zone III police station on Feb. 14.

Adeniyi said that the complaint said that the defendant, who was the manager of her restaurant, stole N1.4 million.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 289 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Chukwuemeka Nweke admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Nweke ordered that the sureties must provide valid means of identification and adjourned the case until April 24 for a hearing.