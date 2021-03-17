A 30-year-old motorcyclist, Jacob Gambo, on Wednesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly stealing 5,000 fish.

The police charged Gambo three counts of criminal breach of trust, negligent conduct and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Woshak Daniel, reported the matter at the Iddo Police Station on behalf of Samuel Mola on Feb. 23.

Tanko said that Mola entrusted his fish farm with 8,100 fish to the defendant to manage.

He said that on Jan. 24, he discovered that the defendant stole 5,000 fish worth N750, 000.

Tanko said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 321, 106 and 287 of Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Aliyu Shafa, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Shafa adjourned the case until April 26 for hearing.