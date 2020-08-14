The management of Kwara Polytechnic, Ilorin says the state government has not suspended its Rector, Abdul Muhammed.

The position of there school was contained in statement by its Head of Information and Publication Division, Ajibola Jimoh, on Friday.

Jimoh described the report as false and a mischievous attempt to denigrate the person of the Rector and bring the polytechnic into disrepute.

He said the purveyors of the report attempted to present the Rector as a candidate of the immediate past administration in the state.

“The rector’s appointment was approved and ratified by the present governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, in November 2019, several months after the expiration of the tenure of the last administration,” he said.

He clarified further that the Rector had never been a politician and was until his appointment the Deputy Rector (Administration) with the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, where he worked and resided.

Jimoh said: “It also suffices to clarify that the polytechnic has not awarded any major contract since his assumption of office.

“Issues of contract awards are the prerogatives of the Polytechnic Tenders Board and the Finance and General Purposes Committee.”

Jimoh urged members of the public to be conscious of the hate news being spread by those envious of the giant strides recorded by the polytechnic under the present leadership.

“They are envious of the strides we have made, especially the intervention projects designed and fabricated to assist the state government in its commendable efforts to flatten the curve of COVID- 19 pandemic in the state,” he added.