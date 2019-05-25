Authorities of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos on Saturday spoke on the news that made the round that a student of the institution was shot during a protest in its campus.

The school authorities described as false stories circulated in the social media and some mischief makers that its students were shot during a protest.

A statement signed by the University’s Spokesman, Elvis Otobo, said some students of the institution only agitated on Friday to demand a relax in the university’s 7pm rule which restricted female and male students being seen together.

Otobo said the agitation by some of the students followed a disciplinary action the university took to sanction two 400 level students who flouted the rule.

“The students are demanding that the university review the 7pm rule and this has been addressed by the university management, after consultation with stakeholders,” he said.

Otobo said the situation in the university was calm and peaceful as students and staff were now going about their normal business, except that they would observe the national public holiday as from next week Monday and return to the campus afterwards.

He noted that Caleb University as a faith-based institution would not compromise on its standard in its bid to continue to produce graduates who were making their marks locally and internationally.

According to him, the efforts of the university in setting such rules is to fulfil its core focus of character-building and academic excellence.

Otobo said this has been strengthened by the continuous emphasis on mainstreaming global best practice, with emphasis on godliness.

He, however, noted that parents and other stakeholders of the institution had continued to express their commitment to the vision and mission of the university, while promising their unflinching support.

A parent of a student of the institution, Edwin Nwachukwu, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria supported the 7pm rule and noted that it should be sustained by the institution.

Nwachukwu said since the university was faith-based and parents and students were aware of its set rules upon admission, the agitation for the review of the rule was baseless.

He said: “Night itself is a period to perpetuate evil.

“What will anyone love to be doing outside at such time?

“If the university authorities had said stay in your hostel as from 7pm, then so be it.

“Several rape cases that had occurred in some other universities and the deeds were carried out at night.

“So prevention is better than cure.”

Nwachukwu advised parents and students of the institution to support and adhere to set rules and regulations of the university toward ensuring discipline and moulding the students into responsible adults.

