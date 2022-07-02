Management speaks on reported trouble in actress Toyin Abraham’s marriage

Actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi, husband of actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, has shared a video of them dancing to debunk claims of being enmeshed in a marital crisis.

He shared the video with the caption: Psalm 91 v s1 to 16, followed with Abraham’s management releasing a statement.

The statement reads: “We just saw a report of an ‘untrue’ and alleged ‘shaky’ marriage of our talent, Toyin Abraham, and her Nollywood star husband, Kola Ajeyemi.

“Oftentimes, people say there is no smoke without fire, but this time around we assure all fans of Toyin and Kola Ajeyemi that there was no smoke talk less of fire.

“This story is not true.

“Toyin has not slept out in months except for location or when she’s out of town for jobs.

“Most often than not, she and her husband holiday together both within and outside Nigeria.”