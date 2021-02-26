The management of Plateau United Football Club of Jos will support its players in whatever way to produce results, an official said on Friday in Jos.

Pius Hawen, the club’s General Manager, made the promise shortly before the players left Jos for Nnewi to honour their weekend fixture in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League.

Hawen, who urged the players to put in their best and win the match against FC IfeanyiUbah, said management would continue to motivate the team to perform better in the competition.

He said: “As management, we will always ensure that all which legitimately belongs to you is given to you as at when due to motivate you to stay focused towards achieving the club’s aims and objectives.

“All of you must brace up and justify the huge confidence and salary you take here as there is no room for laziness.

“Anyone of you who is not ready to give his best for this cause should step aside.”

The General Manager reminded the players of the agreement they had with him after the club was eliminated from the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League.

Hawen said: “The 2020/2021 NPFL is still open and you can still win it.

“I believe that with team work, dedication and commitment, you can achieve your target.”