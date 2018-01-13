Management of Osun Babes FC vows to put formidable team for 2017/2018 NWPL

The Management of Osun Babes FC, on Saturday, vowed to put together a formidable team for a successful 2017 to 2018 Nigerian Women Premier League season.

The club’s Secretary, Ronke Ajibola, said the team needed to hit the ground running in 2018, adding that the year would be a rosy and successful season for the squad.

Ajibola said: “We want to build a very formidable team this year and we are glad we are on the right path.

“We expect to have a full squad on Jan.28 and pick the best legs from those that will come for trials as from January 21.

“We hope to do better than we did last season. This time around we have to start well and end well.

“This is why we have to work on the psychology of the girls. I am confident that this season will be the best for us ever.’’

Also, the club said it would begin pre-season training on January 21.

Olayinka Olawole, the Club Media Officer, told newsmen in Osogbo that the announcement was already on the clubs official Twitter account handle @osunbabesfc).

Olawole said screening for new players would start on January 21, while the old players in the club would resume training on January 28, a week after the commencement of pre-season training.

He said the club would be looking forward to continue from where they left off last season as the technical crew would resume their league programme after a three month break.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Osun Babes FC are on the 5th position on the log of the NWPL last season.