Man,38, docked for alleged N1m passport scam

A 38-year-old man, Shola Adebiyi, on Tuesday appeared before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N1 million under false pretences.

Adebiyi, who resides at Barnawa, Kaduna, is facing a charge of obtaining money under false pretences.

The prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in September 2021 at Narayi High Cost, Kaduna.

According to Leo, the defendant deceitfully collected the sum of N1 million from the complainant, Odedokun Adekunle, under the pretext of procuring an international passport for him.

The prosecutor also said that the defendant failed to fulfil his promise, thus prompting the complainant to lodge a complaint at a police station.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravenes Section 286 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until Nov. 29 for hearing.





