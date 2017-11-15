Man, woman arrested for impersonating Mike Okiro

The Zone 2 Police Command has arrested a 37-year-old man, Emmanuel Ebuzoma, for allegedly defrauding applicants seeking employment with the Nigeria Police Force.

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Sir Mike Okiro, had on November 2, 2017 petitioned the Assistant Inspector General in charge of Zone 2, Adamu Ibrahim, about a fraudster using his name to scam unsuspected members of the public.

The AIG referred the petition to the Public Complaints Bureau of the Zone.

The detectives swung into action and Ebuzoma, an indigene of Delta State, and his accomplice, Faith Oregbu, were subsequently arrested.

Upon interrogation, Ebuzoma confessed that he orchestrated the fraudulent act.

Explaining further, he said he was at home one day and decided to browse the internet through his telephone and thereafter obtained telephone numbers of members of the Senate, House of Representatives and governors whom he later sent bulk text messages, informing them of police recruitment exercise.

He implored them to send the names and phone contacts of four applicants they wanted to help into the Nigeria Police Force.

Some of the government functionaries sent numbers of their family members and constituents to the suspect.

The suspect immediately contacted them, demanding various sums of money for their registration into the force.

The applicants paid between N25,000 and N50,000.

Investigation revealed that the suspect has been able to rake in about N4 million through the accounts supplied by Oregbu.

The Zone 2 Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmus, while parading the suspects, said the AIG has directed that they be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation as she advised job seekers to be aware of fraudsters demanding money in exchange for employment.