Four days after recording a COVID-19 index case in Ebonyi, the State has announced yet another positive case, a 27-year-old man from Izzi Local Government Area of the State.

Governor David Umahi announced the case on Thursday in Abakaliki

According to the announcement, the 27-year-old man was intercepted at Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area alongside his seven months pregnant wife and a maid.

They were said to be coming into Ebonyi State from Delta State in a bus, but found it difficult to access means of transportation at Ishieke due to the subsisting curfew in the State.

Men of the anti-COVID-19 team took them to the isolation centre at Pa Ngele Oruta Stadium, Abakaliki, where they were quarantined and subsequently tested.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezurike, while confirming this to journalists in Abakaliki, said the patient had been admitted for further treatment.

Umezurike explained: “It is quite unfortunate that we have recorded a second case of COVID-19.

“The patient was returning from Delta with his wife and maid.

“When they dropped in town in Abakaliki, they couldn’t get means to their village in Izzi Local Government Area.

“The police encountered them and took them to the stadium.

“On Sunday, they slept and on Monday after sorting out was done for those to go for testing, they went for COVID-19 test.

“The man tested positive while that of the maid is negative.

“The wife’s is still inconclusive, and is being repeated.

“The man is in a good condition.

“He just had intermittent headache, which has subsided.

“Presently, they are in isolation ward.”

Recall that the index case was reported four days ago, being a 31-year-old man from Onicha Local Government Area of the State, who attempted entering the State from Ore in Ondo State, but was intercepted at the border.