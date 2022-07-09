Man with human skull, animal parts from Lagos nabbed in Ilorin

A suspected money ritualist has been nabbed by operatives of the Kwara State Police Command in Ilorin, the state capital, with human and animal parts.

This development was confirmed in a statement issued in Ilorin on Friday by the police spokesman, SP Ajayi Okasanmi.

The police spokesman said the suspect was nabbed on the street with the human skull, while the animal parts were recovered from his home.

Okasanmi said the human skull was sent to the suspect from Lagos State by public transport.

He added: “On the strength of information received operatives arrested a 41-year-old man in Ilorin for the crime.

“The suspect had earlier received the package from a motor park. Upon a search, a human skull concealed in a carton with his name and phone number inscribed on it was recovered.

“Preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the suspect actually procured the human skull, a horse head, a chimpanzee head and other items.

“The other items were recovered in his house and he confessed he intended to use them for money-making rituals.”