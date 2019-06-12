A 43-year-old farmer, Francis Joseph, has defiled a 12-year-old daughter of his neighbour in Lugbogi area of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Joseph, who is married with four wives and has nine children, was alleged to have lured the underage girl to his house and sexually violated her.

Joseph and the father of the victim live in the same locality in Lugbogi area of Ondo.

It was gathered that Joseph, who is married to four wives with nine children, warned the little girl after having carnal knowledge of her not to tell anybody about the incident, threatening her with death.

A family source disclosed that the girl was scared to tell her parents until she started bleeding in the middle of the night and was rushed to hospital.

The source further said: “The victim, who was bleeding profusely from her private parts, was rushed to the hospital.

“She is still in the hospital as we speak.

“Her parents reported the incident at the Enuowa Police Station.

“Joseph, however, had left his home before the arrival of the policemen.

“Joseph was arrested at a park in Ondo town on Thursday, while trying to board a bus to Lagos.

“He was subsequently handed over to the police.”

Joseph has denied the allegation of defiling the young girl.

He said that the people of the community conspired and implicated him.

The suspect, however, did not explain his reasons for running away from the community.

The victim, however, insisted that his father’s friend, Joseph, was responsible for her situation.

She explained that he sexually defiled her in his house and later warned her not to inform anybody.

It was gathered that the family of Joseph had been pleading with the victim’s family to settle the matter amicably.

The parents of the girl, however, refused to accept such plea.

It was further gathered that the State Ministry of Women affairs has waded into the matter to ensure that the incident is not swept under the carpet.

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said the case had been transferred to the State Police Headquarters in Akure, the state capital.

Joseph added: “The command has commenced investigation into the matter, with a pledge to charge the suspect to court after completing its investigation.”