Man with charm busted by NDLEA with drugs in false bottom bags + Video, photos

A man who thought charms could make him escape the eagle eyes of operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Imran Taofeek Olalekan, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State has met his Waterloo.

The man and his accomplice, Ishola Isiaka Olalekan, who also had a charm with him, are both in the custody of the NDLEA.

According to the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, both men were arrested on April 3, 2024 as Imran approached the Gate C of Terminal 1 of the MMIA to board his flight to Oman with luggage and a backpack.

When his check-in bag and backpack were subjected to thorough search, the operatives discovered a false bottom concealment of drugs in the check-in luggage and in the walls of the backpack.

The NDLEA officers swiftly moved in on Ishola, who accompanied the suspect to the airport.

Ishola was said to have recruited the trafficker.

Imran, according to a statement on Sunday by Babafemi, said he returned from Dubai, United Arab Emirates some years ago, but still has a valid residence permit on his old passport.

He claimed he was promised N1.5 million if he successfully delivers the consignment in Oman, while his recruiter, Ishola, was to be paid N200,000.

Curiously, when the two bags were completely unpacked at the NDLEA office, a charm was found in one of the bags, while another one was found on the drug mule, who confessed that he travelled to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to meet with an Islamic cleric who prepared it for him to ensure he was not caught on the trip.

Another charm was also found on Ishola, who accompanied Imran to the departure area of the airport.

Ishola claimed he procured the charms for the sum of N70,000.

