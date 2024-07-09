Man who wanted to commit suicide in Abuja lists demands

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department has prevented one Shuaibu Yusha’u from committing suicide in Abuja on Monday.

The 24-year-old had climbed a 120-metre mast atop Katampe hill, within the premises of Aso Radio and Television Services.

Yusha’u threatened to jump and kill himself.

The 24-year-old lad from Baga Local Government Area of Borno State said in the attempted suicide note that his action was on behalf of fellow Nigerians to push the Federal Government to reverse fuel subsidy removal.

He explained that the fuel subsidy removal had plunged the country into economic chaos with attendant hardship, particularly among the poor and vulnerable in the society.

Yusha’u also asked the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna and Borno States over terrorist attacks and rising insecurity.

He equally asked the Federal Government to open the nation’s borders to allow importation of food items to tackle food shortages as well as addressing the issue of out of school children.

However, the acting Director-General of FEMD, Florence Wenegieme, who was at the scene, following a distress call about the incident, persuaded him to rescind his decision.

The visibly emotional Wenegieme counselled and persuaded Yusha’u for about an hour before he abandoned his self-annihilation mission and climbed down.

She advised aggrieved citizens against taking their lives just to draw the government’s attention to their plight, saying: “There are better ways to approach the government with concerns and the responsible authorities would listen.

“Citizens can also approach social workers at FEMD, Social Development Secretariat of the FCT Administration, hospitals and other health centres for counselling.”

Wenegieme called for patience, noting that the Federal Government was taking steps to address insecurity and food security concerns across the country.

She said: “President Bola Tinubu is on top of the situation and rolling out interventions to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal through provision of palliatives and other incentives, as well as taking proactive steps to address insecurity.

“I am, therefore, encouraging aggrieved individuals not to take their lives, but find a way to contribute to providing workable solutions to Nigeria’s problems.”

The acting Director-General promised to write to the Mandate Secretary of SDS to provide counselling services to Yusha’u, who was currently in the custody of the FCT Police Command.

Wenegieme called for aggressive sensitisation campaigns by the National Orientation Agency, religious organisations and other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to encourage people to see the positive side of life and discourage them from opting for a suicide.

The Director-General also underscored the need for desk officers at strategic locations where citizens can share their problems and solutions for the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the other government agencies at the scene included the FCT Fire Service, National Emergency Management Agency, Social Development Secretariat of the FCTA, Department of Reform Coordination, and Nigeria Police.

