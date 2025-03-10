Man who stole vehicle nabbed during routine patrol in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have apprehended one Eze Oranyelu in possession of a stolen vehicle during a routine patrol at Ilese along the Ijebu-Ode/ Benin Expressway.

The federal highway patrol team intercepted the white Toyota Camry with registration number LAGOS BDG 396 CQ on March 7, 2025.

During the encounter with the driver at about 0700 hours, the officers led by Inspector Dele Aiyenuola discovered that the plate number attached to the vehicle was for another.

This prompted the officers to conduct further search of the vehicle and discovered another vehicle document and a phone number

When asked for explanation, the suspect was unable to provide any valid ownership documents, raising suspicions.

The police officer put a call through the number which one Ahmed Mohammed received and claimed the vehicle in question belongs to him but was stolen in January, 2025.

Mohammed added that the original colour of the car was black and not white as discovered by the police

Consequently, the suspect and the vehicle were taken to the Ijebu-Ife Police Division for further investigation.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development.

Odutola said further updates will be communicated as the investigation progresses

