Man who stole mini truck nabbed during routine patrol

Officers from the Obantoko Divisional Police Headquarters of the Ogun State Police Command have apprehended a fleeing felon in possession of a stolen mini truck during a routine patrol along the Fajol-Obantoko section of the Ibadan-Abeokuta Expressway.

The anti-crime patrol team intercepted the white Mini Truck Canter with registration number FST 580 XP on January 31, 2025.

During the encounter with the driver at about 6:40pm, the officers demanded the documents of the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Idris Yusuf, was unable to provide any valid ownership documents, raising suspicions.

Consequently, the suspect and the vehicle were taken to the Obantoko Police Station for further investigation.

Also Read:

Preliminary inquiries revealed that earlier the same day, at around 10:30am, a team of Vehicle Inspection Officers led by Akorede Ogunbanwo from Ibara, Abeokuta, had intercepted the same vehicle at Brewery Lafenwa for operating without valid documents.

The truck was impounded at the Social Orientation and Safety Corps (So-Safe) office in Ibara.

However, the suspect, Idris Yusuf, allegedly stole the vehicle from the safe garage impound lot before being intercepted again by the vigilant anti-crime patrol officers of Obantoko Division.

The suspect is currently in police custody, and investigations are ongoing under the Divisional Crime Branch.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development.

Odutola said further updates will be communicated as the investigation progresses.

Post Views: 3