Man who shares video of himself having sex online was PDP delegate + Video, photo

A Twitter user: @cockluscious, known for sharing videos of himself having sex with different women, has celebrated becoming a Peoples Democratic Party delegate for the primaries of the party concluded recently.

The primaries were concluded with that of the presidency, where Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emerged as candidate.

@cockluscious disclosed that in one month, he went from being the Campaign Head of Media and Communications to the Director General and then a delegate, using the hashtag: #WhenGraceSpeaks.

He wrote: “In just 1 month, I’ve gone from being Campaign Head of Media & Comms to DG and now PARTY DELEGATE.

“This means that I am one of 36 people in my constituency that’ll be deciding who becomes the flagbearer of the party from State HOA all up to the President. Wow! #WhenGraceSpeaks.”

In another tweet, he shared his PDP membership card to back his claim of becoming a delegate.

After the primaries were concluded, the Twitter user revealed that he shared over N120 million, adding that he didn’t make a dime from it because of “accountability, integrity, character”.

@Cockluscious also shared videos and photos of him packing money in bags to back this.

He tweeted: “May dump… All I did this month was share money. Politics Money! Hundreds of Millions! Over 120m actually! All that money, yet I didn’t make a dime from it cos ‘accountability, integrity, character’ blah blah blah.”

The Twitter user’s account is littered with videos of him having sex and they all come with his watermark: @CockLuscious.

A quick check on the internet also showed they are his personal videos.