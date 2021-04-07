A man who absconded with a Toyota Venza car given to him to wash has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command.

The suspect, Kazeem Olanrewaju, was arrested when the Divisional Police Officer, Idiroko Division, CSP Shadrach Oriloye was on routine patrol with his men, and sighted the Venza car without number plate, driven in a suspicious manner.

He was flagged down, but he refused to stop. He was then chased and apprehended.

It was then discovered that the number plate of the vehicle had been removed and kept in the car.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was working with a car wash in FESTAC Town, Lagos State, and he was given the car by a customer to wash while the owner went to a nearby barbing saloon to have his hair cut.

He told the police that he decided to run away with the car. He was on his way to the neighbouring Benin Republic with the car when he was caught by the DPO and his men.

According to the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the case was reported at the FESTAC Town Police Station by the owner of the car and the station had been on lookout for possible recovery of the car.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered a thorough investigation into the past activities of the suspect before handing him over to Lagos State Police Command for prosecution.