One Ibeh George Udoka has been arrested for driving his principal’s car to Imo State with the intention of selling it.

A report had been lodged on 4th May, 2021, at the Idimu Police Division of the Lagos State police command by Akinola Ibironke that her driver, Udoka, whom she handed her Toyota Corolla vehicle had not returned and his phone number unreachable

Udoka had been given the Toyota Corolla with registration number ABC 801 FU to deliver to the mechanic for repairs the previous day.

On receiving the report, police operatives attached to the division relayed repeated radio messages to all police formations across the country for possible recovery of the car.

The Lagos command eventually alerted the policemen in Edo State and on 6th May, 2021, the driver was intercepted with the car in Benin City, on his way to Imo State.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has applauded the efforts and synergy between the two police commands (Lagos and Edo) in recovering the car and apprehending the suspect.

He also directed that the matter should be thoroughly investigated and the suspect brought to justice.